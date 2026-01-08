Ferguson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card round game against the Panthers after being a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Adam Grosbard of the LA Daily News reports.

Ferguson upgraded to limited participation Thursday after a pair of practice absences, but the rookie remains uncertain to make his playoff debut Sunday at Carolina. Tyler Higbee (ankle) practiced without limitations Thursday and doesn't have an injury designation, so Higbee and Colby Parkinson are in line to lead a Rams tight end room that also includes Davis Allen and Nick Vannett. Higbee, Parkinson and Allen all played at least 64 percent of offensive snaps in the regular-season finale against the Cardinals, which Ferguson sat out due to the latter's hamstring injury.