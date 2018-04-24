Rams' Todd Gurley: Fifth-year option picked up
The Rams have picked up Gurley's fifth-year contract option, the USA Today reports.
The running back is thus under contract with the team through the 2019 season. Keeping Gurley around was a no-brainer for the Rams, following a stellar 2017 campaign in which the 23-year-old carried 279 times for 1,305 yards and 13 TDs, while adding 64 catches for 788 yards and six receiving scores in 15 games. The 2015 first-rounder heads into the coming season as the Rams' undisputed top running back and one of the elite fantasy options at his position. Currently, Gurley's top backups are Malcolm Brown and Justin Davis, neither of whom are a threat to greatly cut into his workload, in the absence of an injury.
