Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that Higbee (knee) will not be activated for Sunday's game against the Bills, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

McVay didn't comment on expectations for a key game against the 49ers four days later. Higbee has been a full practice participant since last Friday, but the Rams are taking things slow due to the severity of his injury (ACL and MCL tears suffered Jan. 14). Davis Allen, Colby Parkinson and Hunter Long have formed a committee at tight end in recent weeks.