The Ravens picked up Carr's contract option for 2019 on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Carr will receive $4.5 million for the 2019 season after logging 45 tackles, 11 passes defended and two interceptions last season. As consistent as they come, Carr has not missed a start since joining the NFL in 2008. The 32-year-old's return to Baltimore could jeopardize fellow cornerback Jimmy Smith's future with the Ravens.

More News
Our Latest Stories