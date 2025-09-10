Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Not practicing yet
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Likely (foot) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Per Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site, Likely did work out on a side field again Wednesday, as he continues ramping things up as he bounces back from a broken foot he sustained early in training camp. If Likely remains sidelined Sunday against the Browns, Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar would continue to lead Baltimore's TE corps, with Zaire Mitchell-Paden a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad, as he was Week 1.
