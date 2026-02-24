Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Tuesday that the team would like to re-sign Likely, who is an impending free agent, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Likely enjoyed a career year in 2024, totaling a 42-477-6 receiving line, but he began 2025 with a foot injury in training camp that required surgery and then missed three regular-season games, ultimately finishing the year with career-low marks across the board and a 27-307-1 line (36 targets). Issues compounding Likely's struggles included quarterback Lamar Jackson and Baltimore finished the year with an inconsistent offense and the fewest pass attempts in the league, culminating in Jesse Minter replacing John Harbaugh as the team's head coach. If Likely were to re-sign with the Ravens rather than explore the market as an unrestricted free agent, he would return to a situation that involves sharing opportunities with TE Mark Andrews, who remains under contract through 2027.