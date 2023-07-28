Dobbins (undisclosed) is an observer at Friday's practice, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Dobbins remains on the PUP list with an unspecified injury, though his frustration with extension negotiations is rumored to be a factor after he told reporters in June that "the business side is very hard" and "it's never just roses and daisies". The 24-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract and his first year under OC Todd Monken, who likely will call fewer rushing plays than former OC Greg Roman but could also given Dobbins more of an opportunity to catch passes. Behind Dobbins in the backfield, Baltimore has veterans Gus Edwards, Melvin Gordon, Justice Hill and undrafted rookies Keaton Mitchell and Owen Wright