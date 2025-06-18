Baltimore signed Alexander (knee) to a contract Wednesday.

Alexander, who was released by the Packers just over one week ago, now finds a new home with an AFC powerhouse. Assuming full health, Alexander figures to replace Chidobe Awuzie (ankle), who suffered an injury at practice early June, as a starting boundary cornerback alongside 2024 first-round pick Nate Wiggins. Per Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, Alexander's deal is a one-year, $6 million contract, a low enough figure to indicate that teams around the league still do have significant concerns about his ability to remain on the field for full a 17-game season. The 28-year-old only suited up for seven regular-season games in each of his last two seasons with Green Bay. Alexander is currently recovering from arthroscopic right knee surgery undergone early January.