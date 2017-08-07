Ravens' Joe Flacco: Gets second opinion on back
Flacco (back) received a second opinion on his injury last week, which concluded that a slow return to action would be best, ESPN's Dan Graziano reports.
Flacco remains without a timetable for his return, but following his recent doctor's visit, it sounds like the Ravens have been encouraged to take their time with easing him back into the fray. The quarterback is still trying to rid himself of some stiffness in his back and doesn't figure to join his teammates on the field until that discomfort has subsided. While his absence at this early stage isn't overly concerning, Flacco will still aim to get back in the saddle before long, particularly with a new target like Jeremy Maclin to get acquainted with.
