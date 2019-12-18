Hill ran for 15 yards on four carries during Thursday's 42-21 win over the Jets.

Hill enjoyed as many touches Thursday as his previous to games combined as the Ravens jumped out to a huge lead and hung on for the rest of the contest. The rookie back might get a little more action as a RB3 on a run-heavy squad that has blown several opponents out recently, but that's a pretty low bar to clear. He doesn't offer much upside down the stretch as the Ravens seek to hold onto the AFC's top spot. Next up is a matchup against Cleveland, which held Hill to 17 total yards in Week 4.