Hill rushed four times for 55 yards and a touchdown and secured both targets for seven yards in the Ravens' 30-23 win over the Chargers on Monday night.

Hill's backfield mate Derrick Henry stole the show with 140 rushing yards, but Hill was the only one of the two to record a touchdown when he rattled off a 51-yard scoring scamper just past the midway point of the fourth quarter that extended a 23-16 Ravens lead. Hill's trip to the end zone was his first on the ground since Week 5 of last season, although he does have two receiving scores this season. Despite Monday night's big run, Hill remains a very speculative fantasy option except for deep PPR leagues heading into a Week 13 home clash with the Eagles.