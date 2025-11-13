Ravens' Justice Hill: Misses another practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill (toe) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Hill also missed Wednesday's session, so what the running back does Friday will loom large in terms of his Week 11 status. If Hill is limited or out Sunday against the Browns, Keaton Mitchell likely would see added snaps behind lead back Derrick Henry, provided he's able to play through the knee issue that limited him Wednesday.