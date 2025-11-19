Hill (toe) is participating in the early portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Hill managed to log one limited practice session before being ruled out for Baltimore's win over the Browns in Week 11, so his odds of gaining clearance in time for Sunday's matchup against the Jets seem fair. Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali will be in line to handle increased roles behind Derrick Henry once again in the event that Hill remains sidelined versus New York.