Ravens' Justice Hill: Ready to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill (toe) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
With Hill back in action, Keaton Mitchell doesn't figure to get much playing time in passing situations this Sunday against the Jets. Both should have roles off the bench behind lead back Derrick Henry.
