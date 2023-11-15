Tucker missed one of his two field-goal attempts and made all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Browns.
Tucker converted a 37-yard field goal but later had a 55-yarder blocked. Overall, he finished with seven points, leaving him with 80 through 10 games, which is tied for the third-most among kickers league-wide.
More News
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Busy day against Seahawks•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Misses long field goal Sunday•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Makes five extra points Sunday•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Busy Sunday in London•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Converts both chances Sunday•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: No FG attempts•