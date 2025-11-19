Ravens' Malaki Starks: Quiet performance in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Starks recorded two tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Browns.
Starks had his lowest tackle total since Week 4, also matching his season low. Positively, he maintained his typical role in the Baltimore defense, so he should have a chance to rebound in Week 12 against the Jets.
