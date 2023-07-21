Gordan agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $3.1 million with the Ravens on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

From 2020-2021, Gordon submitted back-to-back seasons with at least 900 rushing yards and totaled 20 touchdowns during that stretch. The veteran running back was competing for touches with Javonte Williams to begin 2022, but Gordon struggled with fumbling issues when given a full-time workload after Williams' season-ending injury and was ultimately released in mid-November. In Baltimore, Gordon figures to start out as a depth option behind J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, but the Wisconsin product could carve out a role if he can rectify his fumbling concerns, which have plagued him his entire career.