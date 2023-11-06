Beckham recorded five receptions on seven targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-3 win over Seattle.

Beckham was targeted seven times in the game, matching his season high. As has been the case, he worked primarily in short areas of the field, as his longest catch went for only 15 yards. The Ravens were seemingly hunting for a touchdown for Beckham, as he scored the final touchdown of the game -- which was delivered by Tyler Huntley rather than Lamar Jackson -- for his first score of the season. Before Sunday's performance, Beckham had failed to 50 receiving yards in a game.