The Ravens activated Robinson (foot) from injured reserve Saturday and list him as questionable for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.

Robinson was designated to return to practice Dec. 2 after he sustained a broken foot during the Week 6 loss to the Ravens. The 25-year-old remained sidelined for the Week 14 loss to the Steelers, and it's still unclear if he'll be active for Sunday's game. Robinson tallied 17 tackles and two sacks over the first six games of the season.