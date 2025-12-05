Ravens' Tavius Robinson: Not ready yet
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers.
After breaking his foot in Week 6, the outside linebacker continues to trend towards his return to the field. Robinson managed to log three consecutive limited practices this week, but was ultimately determined not to be ready to suit up for Sunday. The third-year player will have to set his sights on the Ravens' Week 15 rematch with the Bengals for his return.
