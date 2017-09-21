West (calf) was not present for practice Thursday, Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun reports.

The issue that Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun described earlier this week as a soft-tissue injury has thus kept West out of back-to-back practices. If he is out or limited Sunday against the Jaguars, Javorius Allen would be the top candidate to replace West as the team's starting RB in Week 3, while Alex Collins could also be in line to see an expanded role, potentially including work around the red zone, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.