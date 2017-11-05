Ravens' Tim Williams: Will not play Sunday
Williams (thigh) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Williams was a full participant in practice this week so this is a bit surprising, but he was stilll listed as questionable. The rookie third-round pick has not played since Week 5, and being inactive Sunday could be a combination of the injury and the Ravens' linebacker corps currently being in good health.
