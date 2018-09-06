Harris (concussion) wasn't spotted on the field ahead of the Redskins' practice Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Though Harris is still recovering from a concussion, players are still able to practice if they've passed the first three of the five steps in the protocol. With Harris likely to be listed as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day, it appears he still has multiple steps to overcome before gaining clearance to play in Sunday's season opener in Arizona. Unless Harris makes substantial progress overnight and is able to return to the field for the team's final practice Friday, it's unlikely he'll be ready to go in Week 1. If that's the case, rookie Trey Quinn would likely replace Harris as the Redskins' No. 4 wideout.

More News
Our Latest Stories