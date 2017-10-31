Redskins' Terrelle Pryor: Nonexistent Sunday
Pryor failed to haul in his one target in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
Pryor continues to fall down the ranks in Washington's offense, as the former No. 1 wideout was held without a catch for the first time this season. Just two weeks ago Pryor received 61 offensive snaps -- a distant memory compared to the 19 he saw against the Cowboys. It seems as if the Redskins are ready to move on with Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson leading the charge, which could leave Pryor with little fantasy value for the remainder of the season.
