Kamara (knee) suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday's loss to the Falcons, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

While Underhill reports that Kamara avoided a major injury, a sprained MCL typically comes with a multi-week recovery timeline. Kamara played just 11 offensive snaps against Atlanta prior to leaving the game, allowing rookie Devin Neal to assume somewhat of an every-down back role, though Taysom Hill also became more involved as a runner following Kamara's departure. Neal rushed just seven times for 18 yards but caught five passes for 43 yards on seven targets. He is one of the premier waiver-wire pickups for Week 13 with Kamara's status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins seemingly very much in question.