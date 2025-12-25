Kamara (knee/ankle) is listed as a non-participant on Thursday's estimated injury report, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara remains sidelined due to the sprained MCL that he suffered Week 12 against the Falcons, and if the Saints ultimately rule him out for Sunday's contest at Tennessee, he'll have just one more chance to suit up this season Week 18 in Atlanta. With Devin Neal (hamstring) on injured reserve, all of Taysom Hill (12), Audric Estime (five), Evan Hull (five), Tyler Shough (two and Mason Tipton (one) handled carries this past Sunday versus the Jets.