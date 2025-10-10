Kamara (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against New England, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Early reports suggested Kamara hurt his ankle during Wednesday's practice, but he clarified Thursday that the injury initially occurred during a win over the Giants on Sunday. That may also explain why Kendre Miller took on so much of the rushing workload, especially late in the game. This week, Kamara was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, with Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football suggesting that the veteran RB is on track to play. There is some risk that Kamara's workload looks more like Week 5 than Weeks 1-4, but he'll presumably still start if he's declared active ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.