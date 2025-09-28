Kamara tallied 15 rushes for 70 yards and gathered in four of five targets for two yards during Sunday's 31-19 loss against the Bills.

Kamara had his second-most productive rushing output of the season and averaged over 4.2 yards per carry for the second time this year. The 30-year-old had been shouldering the bulk of the rushing workload with 50 of the team's 79 carries over the first three games, but RB2 Kendre Miller closed the gap with a season-high 11 rushing attempts for 65 yards Sunday. This may have been part of the Saints' offensive gameplan, as the team logged more rushing attempts (34) than passing attempts (28) for the first time this season. Kamara will look to record his first 100-yard rushing performance of the season next week, facing a Giants defense that's allowed a league-worst 6.1 yards per carry through 4 weeks.