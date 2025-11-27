Kamara (knee/ankle) did not practice Thursday, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Kamara has now missed back-to-back practices since suffering a sprained MCL during New Orleans' loss to the Falcons in Week 12, an injury that forced him to sit out the entire second half of that contest. Meanwhile, top backup running back Devin Neal (ankle) was limited again in Thursday's practice, while No. 1 wideout Chris Olave (back) downgraded to being a non-participant. Friday's final practice report of Week 13 will provide clarity on the status of all three playmakers, but New Orleans' offense is at risk of entering Sunday's road contest against the Dolphins heavily depleted.