Kamara (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

With Kamara back on the field after being sidelined by a sprained MCL for most of the summer, he has a chance to play Sunday against the Lions. Travis Etienne is expected to operate as the Saints' lead back this season, but the veteran Kamara still figures to have a prominent role on offense. If Kamara is unable to face Detroit, Etienne gets a big boost to his fantasy floor, making him a borderline RB1 in a potential shootout.