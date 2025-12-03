Kamara (knee/ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Kamara hasn't practiced since he sustained a sprained MCL during a Week 12 loss to the Falcons, and until he does he may not be a candidate to play on game days. Nevertheless, he'll have two more opportunities to prove his health this week before the Saints potentially make a ruling on his status ahead of Sunday's contest at Tampa Bay. If Kamara requires more time to recover, Devin Neal would be in line for his second start in a row after turniing 17 touches into 69 yards from scrimmage this past Sunday in Miami.