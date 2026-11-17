Head coach Kellen Moore said Monday that Richards will be sidelined for multiple weeks due to a knee injury that the latter sustained during the Saints' 20-17 loss to the Panthers on Sunday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Richards injured his knee during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game and wasn't cleared by medical staff to return. The injury appears severe enough for him to warrant an extended period of time on the shelf, so Richards is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve. Mason Murphy will likely move into the starting spot at right tackle for as long as Richards is sidelined.