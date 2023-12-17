Olave (ankle) will have his status for Sunday's game against the Giants determined during pre-game warmups, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Olave failed to practice in any capacity this week after seemingly picking up the ankle issue in the Saints' Week 14 win over the Panthers. His participation doesn't provide much reason for optimism, but Olave has proven capable of playing at less than 100 percent in the past. His status will become official shortly before the team's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff against the Giants.