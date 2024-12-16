Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi said Monday it's too soon to yet project whether Carr (hand/concussion) will have a chance of suiting up versus the Packers on Dec. 23, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Rizzi said "it wouldn't be a reach" for Carr to retake the field before the conclusion of the regular season, though it remains to be seen whether Monday Night Football on the road against Green Bay will be a realistic target for the veteran quarterback. Carr is nursing a fracture in his left, non-throwing hand, and is simultaneously working his way through the concussion protocol. Jake Haener was benched early in New Orleans' loss to the Commanders, while Spencer Rattler nearly led the team to a comeback win after entering the game.