Carr (hand) isn't practicing Friday, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.
Carr is considered unlikely to play Monday at Green Bay, but Saints coach Darren Rizzi hasn't ruled the QB out and recently pushed back on the notion of Carr being shut down for the rest of the season. Rizzi said Carr likely would need to practice Saturday to have a shot at playing Monday night.
