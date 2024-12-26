Carr (left hand) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

For a second week in a row, Spencer Rattler continues to take first-team reps with the Saints offense, per Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana, while Carr focuses on rehabbing his left hand, which suffered a fracture Week 14 at the Giants and has sidelined him the last two games. According to interim coach Darren Rizzi, Rattler will start Sunday against the Raiders if Carr is unavailable, something that may be confirmed as soon as New Orleans posts its final injury report of the week Friday.