Carr completed 21 of 36 passes for 228 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Monday's 20-17 win over the Panthers. He also had minus-4 rushing yards on three attempts.

Carr didn't fare well in his introduction to the low-scoring Saints-Panthers rivalry, but he ultimately did enough to lead his team to victory. He was picked off in the second quarter and failed to produce a touchdown on the team's two first-half trips into the red zone, but Carr's 42-yard pass to Chris Olave helped set up Tony Jones' go-ahead, two-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Carr added a 45-yard pass to Rashid Shaheed to set up another two-yard Jones rushing touchdown in the fourth. New Orleans' prized free agent acquisition has a 1:2 TD:INT through two games with his new team, but Carr has led the Saints to a 2-0 start heading into a Week 3 trip to Green Bay.