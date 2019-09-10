Saints' Drew Brees: Leads late comeback

Brees completed 32 of 43 attempts for 370 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Monday night's 30-28 win over the Texans.

Brees uncharacteristically threw an interception in the red zone on New Orleans' second series, but got back to his best with improved play afterward. He found fellow quarterback/offensive weapon Taysom Hill for his first touchdown to close the third quarter, then hit Tre'Quan Smith with a 14-yard score on the first play of the fourth. In commanding a last-minute drive to set up the game-winning field goal, Brees also racked up his most passing yards in a game since Week 3 of last season, sending him into Sunday's NFC Championship rematch against the Rams on quite the high note.