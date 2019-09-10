Saints' Drew Brees: Leads late comeback
Brees completed 32 of 43 attempts for 370 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Monday night's 30-28 win over the Texans.
Brees uncharacteristically threw an interception in the red zone on New Orleans' second series, but got back to his best with improved play afterward. He found fellow quarterback/offensive weapon Taysom Hill for his first touchdown to close the third quarter, then hit Tre'Quan Smith with a 14-yard score on the first play of the fourth. In commanding a last-minute drive to set up the game-winning field goal, Brees also racked up his most passing yards in a game since Week 3 of last season, sending him into Sunday's NFC Championship rematch against the Rams on quite the high note.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...