Saints' Dwayne Washington: Could be busy Week 17

Washington figures to have a major role Sunday against Carolina, but he won't necessarily get all the snaps at running back, Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com reports.

Washington is the only running back on the roster behind Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, both obvious candidates to be rested in a meaningless game. With Teddy Bridgewater already confirmed as the starting quarterback, it's best to assume Kamara and Ingram will either play sparsely or not at all. If the team doesn't sign another backfield option before Sunday's game, Washington could find himself handling a high-volume role, albeit in an offense that's also using backups at a number of other positions. For what it's worth, there's been chatter about the Panthers resting some key players before the end of Sunday's game, though they surely won't be as cautious as the playoff-bound Saints. Washington has an impressive combination of size and speed, but he's never displayed much value on offense, primarily working as a short-yardage specialist or mop-up player while averaging just 2.8 yards on 126 career carries.