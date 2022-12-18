Washington (illness) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Atlanta, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Washington didn't practice at all during Week 15 prep due to an illness, so despite being listed as questionable, it's not surprising to see him ruled out. Eno Benjamin (coach's decision) is also inactive and Mark Ingram (knee) is out for the season, leaving David Johnson as the only active backup behind Alvin Kamara. However, Taysom Hill figures to get a few carries as well.
