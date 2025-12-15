Saints' Juwan Johnson: Another four-catch outing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson caught all four of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Panthers.
Johnson has made at least four catches in five consecutive games, though his 30 receiving yards Sunday marked Johnson's lowest total since Week 6. He ranks second on the team in catches and receiving yards behind Chris Olave. Johnson is likely to maintain his steady pass-catching role in Week 16 against the Jets.
