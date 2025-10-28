Johnson caught 5 of 8 targets for 53 yards during Sunday's 23-3 loss versus the Buccaneers.

Johnson logged five catches on at least seven targets for the second week in a row. The tight end once again finished third on the team in targets, receptions, and yards behind wide receivers Chris Olave (12-8-63) and Rashid Shaheed (12-9-75). The Saints benched starting quarterback Spencer Rattler for rookie Tyler Shough in the third quarter, as the passing offense continued to struggle in this game. New Orleans still logged 51 passing attempts as a team. If the team continues to air it out while playing from behind, then Johnson's fantasy production should benefit with a healthy number of targets going forward. New Orleans' next game will come versus the Rams in Week 8.