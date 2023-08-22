Bowden caught two of his three targets for 37 yards during Sunday's 22-17 preseason victory over the Chargers.

Bowden caught back-to-back passes on the Saints' third offensive series, including a 32-yard catch-and-run on a screen pass from quarterback Jameis Winston. Additionally, the 25-year-old wideout handled return duties for the Saints, totaling two kickoff returns for 41 yards while also fielding four punts for 13 yards and a fair catch. Bowden's ability to create yards after catch combined with his value as a potential special-team returner could go a long way toward carving out a role with New Orleans heading into the regular season.