Saints' Travis Etienne: Will share backfield with Kamara

Etienne's teammate, Alvin Kamara, has reportedly agreed to remain with the Saints this season on a reworked contract, Arye Pulli of USA Today reports.

There had been speculation Kamara could be on the move this offseason, but his amended deal paves the way for him to work in tandem with Etienne, who inked a four-year, $52 million deal with the Saints in March. Etienne -- who ran for 1,107 yards on 260 carries in 17 regular-season games with the Jaguars last season -- is poised to handle a significant portion of his new team's rushing workload in 2026, while Kamara, a versatile back with strong receiving skills, is available to see his share of touches as well.