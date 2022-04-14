Watkins is slated to visit with the Packers on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

While Garafolo notes that no deal is imminent, a look at the Packers' wideout depth chart minus Davante Adams points to Green Bay potentially being a good fit for Watkins. The 2014 first-rounder logged a modest 27-394-1 stat line in 13 games with the Ravens last season, but when healthy, the 28-year-old can be a useful passing target and that's an area the Packers are looking to shore up as the 2022 NFL Draft approaches.