Barner caught three of six targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 18-16 win over the Colts.

Barner has been targeted 19 times over the last four weeks, turning in 12 receptions for 107 yards and no touchdowns. After starting the season with four touchdowns through the first five games, Barner has been kept out of the end zone for nine straight contests. The second-year tight end remains the Seahawks' clear No. 1 at the position.