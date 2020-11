As expected, Mone (ankle) has been ruled out for the Seahawks' Week 10 matchup with the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Mone suffered a high-ankle sprain in last week's loss to the Bills. It was subsequently reported that he was expected to miss the next two games, which means Week 12 against the Eagles would be his next possible chance to suit up. Thus, Jarran Reed and Poona Ford are the only remaining defensive tackles available for Seattle.