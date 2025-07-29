default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Murphy (back) is expected to be a bigger factor as a pass rusher in 2025, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Murphy struggled with a hamstring injury early in 2025 and closed the year with a back injury, but he's fully healthy for the start of training camp and is gearing up for an important role in the Seahawks' revamped offense. The 2024 first-round pick relayed that he's expected to work more in the three technique this season, which should hopefully help him improve after he finished with just 0.5 sacks last year.

More News