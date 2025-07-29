Murphy (back) is expected to be a bigger factor as a pass rusher in 2025, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Murphy struggled with a hamstring injury early in 2025 and closed the year with a back injury, but he's fully healthy for the start of training camp and is gearing up for an important role in the Seahawks' revamped offense. The 2024 first-round pick relayed that he's expected to work more in the three technique this season, which should hopefully help him improve after he finished with just 0.5 sacks last year.