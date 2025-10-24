Seahawks' Byron Murphy: Another strong game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murphy finished with six tackles (three solo), including one for a loss, in Monday's 27-19 win over the Texans.
The nose tackle has recorded multiple stops in all seven games this season and is up to 4.5 sacks. Murphy has firmly established himself as a centerpiece of one of the league's best defenses.
