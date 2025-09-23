Murphy logged three tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Seahawks' 44-13 win over the Saints on Tuesday.

Murphy got to Spencer Rattler early in the third quarter for a six-yard sack, which forced the Saints to punt on the next play. Murphy had just 0.5 sacks across 14 regular-season games during his rookie season in 2024, but he's already up to 2.5 sacks (which have come over the last two contests). He'll look to extend his sack streak to three games Thursday against the Cardinals.